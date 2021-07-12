Fire near Highway 1 causes road closures over weekend

By
Keven Dow
-
Highway 1
A fire approximately 1 km from Highway 1 caused the road to shut down twice this past weekend.

On Friday, the intensity of the fire exceeded suppression efforts at that time and caused the highway from Fort Simpson to Wrigley to close until the next morning.

Several hours after it reopened on Saturday, the road was closed again with little to no notice and stayed closed all day until it reopened Sunday morning.

The fire has grown to 378 hectares in size since Friday and is receiving sustained action by fire crews and at this time.

ENR says they are undertaking value protection and will reassess its response to the fire.

There is currently no risk identified to communities in the area.

