4,500 pieces of donated sports equipment being sent up to three NWT communities

4,500 pieces of donated sports equipment are being sent up to Tuktoyaktuk, Norman Wells and Fort MacPherson by a charity in Alberta.

Sport Central, a charity that sends donated sports equipment to low-income children, is shipping the donated goods up by barge, which are set to arrive over the next month.

Executive director of the organization Sheldyn Oleksyn said the setting up of the shipment has been in the works for around eight months.

The organization mainly works in Edmonton sending sports equipment to low income kids. If they have excess, it goes to communities in northern Alberta and after that it can go beyond into the territories.

The organization has previously sent sport equipment to children in Ulukhaktok.

We have really benefited over almost 30 years because returning 30 here in December, from generous donations from people in the greater Edmonton area. And we’ve built up a supply that more than meets our local needs.

“We’re working to get the children of low income families in the sport and it really doesn’t matter where they are, we just prioritize the region.”

The equipment will be distributed through the local RCMP detachments. Oleksyn said the three communities who applied were chosen because of their need for sporting equipment and their ability to maintain the equipment, which Oleksyn said should keep kids supplied with sport equipment for several years.

Other communities can apply for future donations, and Olekysn said the same communities can apply again if they need more equipment.