Cabins near N’Dulee Crossing at risk from wildfire

A lightning-caused fire located near N’Dulee Crossing and 65 km northwest of Fort Simpson has been classified as out-of-control.

ENR says cabins in the area are at-risk and that wildfire staff are contacting those who own them to inform them.

Two tankers are actioning the fire and fire crews are being placed on the fire as soon as possible.

No communities are currently at-risk.

FS-015 is one of 10 lightning-caused fires currently burning in the Dehcho region. Fire danger in the region remains high.