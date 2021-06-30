Lightning a possible cause of overnight power outages in YK

- Advertisement -

Lightning may have caused a flurry of power outages in Yellowknife overnight.

The territory’s power corporation posted on Twitter, saying lightning storms near the Snare Falls Hydro plant may have caused the power to go out.

Power went out several times overnight and had been restored, according to NTPC.

Power outages had been reported as recently as 11:30 a.m. in some areas of Yellowknife.

Yellowknife was under an extreme heat warning yesterday, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius and remaining higher than usual overnight.