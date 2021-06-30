- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWT SPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Maverick!

“Maverick is under two years old. He is very smart and very protective of his people. Maverick will need to be properly trained and socialized to be the best dog he can be.”

If you or someone you know would love to bring Maverick home either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com