Campaigning starts for Monfwi MLA byelection

The writ of election has been dropped for the Monfwi MLA byelection, meaning candidates can now submit their names to represent the region in the Legislative Assembly.

Starting today nomination papers can be submitted until July 2.

Voting will take place on July 27, if more than one candidate comes forward.

The Monfwi MLA seat has been vacant since Jackson Lafferty resigned on June 11, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

With this election, it will be the first time Monfwi has been represented by someone other than Lafferty since 2005.

Lafferty was first elected in 2005, and was re-elected in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 — in the latter two elections the position was acclaimed.

In a speech at the Legislative Assembly, when he made the announcement, Lafferty said the pandemic had caused him to reflect on his life and led him to decide he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“My five kids grew up. I grew up during my 16 years here, I missed so much childhood while they’re growing up, so many of the rites of passage,” he said. “Of course, it’s not just for me, how many baby’s first words, first steps, birthdays, soccer tournaments, laughters, tears have each of us missed because of our duties as MLAs?”

“When I was approached 16 years ago, to run for the MLA for Monfwi region, it was at the prompting of the elders,” he added. “Now, those same elders, at least the new generation of them, have approached me again. This time, Mr. Speaker, they’re asking me to come home, back to my region, back to Tłı̨chǫ. They want me to take what I’ve learned here and put it to work within our Tłı̨chǫ governance system.

“As tradition demands, I consulted with my family, which stood by me in my journey. My family says the elders are right, it’s time for a new direction. It’s time to go home.”

Nomination papers can be submitted this week, starting today until 2pm Friday July 2.

Early voting can be done in the office of the Returning Officer in Behchokǫ̀, during office hours, beginning Monday July 5th until Saturday July 24, by any registered voter.

Advance polls will also be held in Gamètì, Wekweètì and Whatì will also have an early voting on July 20, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.