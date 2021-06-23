NWTTA and GNWT reach tentative agreement

- Advertisement -

The territory’s teacher’s association has reached a tentative new agreement with the GNWT.

“Both parties are pleased with the progress since negotiations started on May 17, 2021 and are recommending ratification of the agreement to their membership and the Financial Management Board,” both parties said in a joint statement.

Details of the agreement won’t be publicly released until the ratification process is completed.

The current deal that’s in place is set to expire on July 31, 2021. If the tentative agreement is not ratified, the current deal will stay in place.

That deal included a wage increase for teachers. Wages went up 2.5 per cent, which is the standard increase across the public service. The Northern Living Benefit was also increased by $450.

The deal also added language about requirements for teachers who are moved to the north by the GNWT, “to ensure they will provide at least one school year of service or the term of the contract, whichever is less.”