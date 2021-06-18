Geotechnical investigation begins on proposed aquatic centre

- Advertisement -

A site investigation for the proposed new aquatic centre in Yellowknife is being carried out starting today.

Work on the geotechnical investigation is scheduled to run from June 18th until the 25th.

A geotechnical investigation is being done to obtain information on the foundations for the proposed structure.

The proposed location for the new aquatic centre is next to the currently used Ruth Inch Memorial Pool.

The City says drilling equipment will be onsite, entering via the McMahon Frame Lake Trail.

As work begins, residents in the area are advised to follow all signs and traffic controls in place.

The current pool, which was constructed in 1987, is “reaching the end of its useful life” according to a report prepared for the city last November.

The new aquatic centre will feature a 25-metre, eight-lane pool with a large water slide.

Anyone wanting to stay up to date with the latest developments around the new aquatic centre project can visit the city’s website.

The new pool is expected to be completed by the winter of 2023.