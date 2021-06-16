Rainfall warning for Hay River, Fort Smith

- Advertisement -

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several regions in the south of the NWT, including Hay River and Fort Smith.

The federal agency warned flooding was possible in Hay River, as the community is set to see 50 to 70 millimetres of rainfall starting Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.

They added residents should look out for washouts near rivers.

It’s a similar situation in Fort Smith, with some potential for flooding coming over the next two days as the community could see between 50 and 70 millimeters of rainfall.

Heavy rain is also expected around Fort Liard, impacting Nahanni Butte and Sambaa K’e. Environment Canada is warning of water collecting on roads and potential for localized flooding.