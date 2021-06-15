Work on inclusive playground begins

- Advertisement -

The city is starting work on its new Inclusive Jumpstart Playground.

Starting Tuesday, the Somba K’e Playground will be temporarily closed, as the city prepares for the work to be done.

Crews will remove the existing playground and install a new base, and then installation of the new playground can begin.

“This inclusive playground, for kids of all abilities, is an exciting addition to our facilities and an important step toward making our city accessible for all to enjoy,” Mayor Rebecca Alty said in a previous statement.

The Mayor says that part of the reason Somba K’e Park was chosen is because the park is one of the City’s favourite gathering places and home to many community events throughout the year.

“An inclusive Jumpstart Playground would be an excellent addition to this much-loved community hub.”

The new space will be 11,000 square feet.