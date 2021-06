- Advertisement -

The death of a 27-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in the city has been confirmed by Yellowknife RCMP.

They responded to a call for service on June 12th at approximate 2:55 p.m., regarding a female found unresponsive.

However, when members along with the Yellowknife Fire Division attended, the 27-year-old female was deceased.

Police have not identified the deceased.

They are assisting with a NWT Coroner Services investigation.