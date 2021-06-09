Boil water advisory in Behchokǫ̀

- Advertisement -

A boil water advisory has been declared in Behchokǫ̀, after a mechanical issue with the water treatment plant caused higher turbidity in the water.

The advisory, issued by the Chief Environmental Health Officer (CEHO), applies to people connected to the community’s piped water system as well as those who get trucked in water.

No illness connected to the water has been reported.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure.

All water used for drinking, making food, hot and cold beverages and used for dental hygiene must be boiled. This is especially important for people making baby formula.

The CEHO also says you should not drink water from public fountains. Residents can use water for bathing and other household purposes, but should avoid swallowing the water.

Bottled water or water that has been processed via either distillation or reverse osmosis can be drunk without boiling. But a Brita water filter won’t make the water safe.