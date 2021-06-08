Six charged following multiple drug investigations

- Advertisement -

Six people are facing several charges including possession with intent to traffic after a quartet of investigations by the Yellowknife RCMP.

Two men, aged 28 and 34, were charged with possession with intent to traffic, while the 28 year-old man was also charged with possession of property obtained by a crime.

RCMP executed a search warrant and charged 2 women with possession with intent to traffic, possession of property obtained by a crime. One of the women was also charged with violating her probation.

One male was charged with trafficking, possession with the intent to traffic and property obtained by a crime.

RCMP Inspector Dyson Smith said it had been a busy month.

“The drug trafficking continues to have a detrimental impact on our community. It’s important to remember that this not only negatively effects those with addictions, but their families, friends, and many others,” Smith said in a statement.

NWT had the highest crime rate in 2019 according to Statistics Canada, although crime rate calculations can be influenced by the territory’s small population.

While the NWT’s crime rate increased, drug related crimes went down in 2019, according to the most recent numbers from the NWT Bureau of Statistics.

Drug related offences are just a fraction of where they were a decade ago. In 2010, there were 191 drug related violations, compared with 29 in 2019. That’s down from 50 in 2018.