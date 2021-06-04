Deninu Kųę́ First Nation receiving $60K to monitor fishing and tourism

- Advertisement -

The Deninu Kųę́ First Nation received $60,000 in funding as one of 10 new initiatives under the Indigenous Guardians Pilot.

This initiative will oversee and monitor harvesting activities in high-traffic areas of Resolution Bay to prevent overfishing and irresponsible tourism.

The First Nation says Guardians will continue their presence as stewards of the lake and educate travellers and community members about the cultural importance of the area, the history of the land and water, and the future generations that will rely on it.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says from coast to coast to coast, the conservation efforts of Indigenous Guardians are keeping the environment protected for future generations.

“My congratulations to the Deninu Kųę́ First Nation, and I look forward to seeing the great work that will be made possible with this investment,” he adds.

$600,000 in total funding was announced for 10 new initiatives under the pilot, with each initiative receiving $60,000.

They were chosen for their benefit to First Nations communities and sustainability according to Indigenous Leadership Initiative Director Valérie Courtois.

Courtois says these initiatives will enable First Nations to monitor ecological health, maintain cultural sites, and protect sensitive areas and species, while creating jobs.

“These investments will put more Guardians on the ground, caring for the lands and waters we all depend on Indigenous Nations are ready to lead on stewardship,” she adds.