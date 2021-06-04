Canada Day parade returning to Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

There will be a Canada Day Parade through downtown Yellowknife this year according to the Rotary Club of Yellowknife.

After being cancelled last year, the Chief Public Health Officer granted an exemption for the parade to go ahead this year.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Ruth Inch Pool on Franklin Avenue and will travel along Franklin Avenue to 48 Street where it will turn right and travel to Sir John Franklin High School where it will end.

Club president Wayne Guy says the parade is a decades-long tradition in the city and there are many, many people who enjoy participating in, and watching, the colourful procession.

“We are thrilled to be able to stage a parade to help Yellowknife celebrate Canada Day and to help mark the start of summer after a long winter,” he adds.

Anyone who has been told to self-isolate, or are showing symptoms of COVID is asked to stay home.

Attendees are asked to keep their family group at least 2 metres from other family groups on the sidewalks. Anyone driving to the parade, is advised to only travel with their own family groups.

Those who plan on cheering on the parade are advised to wear face masks and to spread out along the parade route.

Guy says that while there won’t be any Canada flags being given away this year, everyone is encouraged to dress in red and white to celebrate.

Anyone who is part of a group or club that would like to participate in the parade in some fashion is asked to email: RotaryCanadaDayParade@gmail.com for more information including entry forms.

More information about the parade is to follow closer to Canada day.