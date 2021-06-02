Online safety webinars available for parents and caregivers tonight, tomorrow

- Advertisement -

NWT parents and caregivers are being given the opportunity to participate in two webinars this week.

The webinars are free for participants and include a live Q&A portion after the presentation.

Cpl Sandi Nischk, member in charge of the NT RCMP Internet Child Exploitation unit says this is a great opportunity for parents and caregivers in the North to gain important knowledge that will help to reduce the online risks to children.

“In response to the growing number of complaints across the north, we want to provide this education component to parents and caregivers, to help equip them with knowledge and skills to pass on to their children,” he adds.

The first webinar on June 2nd is about Online Sexual Predation and Exploitation: What is the Threat, and What Can Caregivers Do to Help Minimize the Risks, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Topics will include what is the current threat; the online grooming process and prevention; and intervention strategies.

The second webinar June 3rd is about Social Media Safety and Digital Literacy for Parents, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Topics will include challenges youth face today online; online predators; personal digital footprints; concerning signs to look for; and exploitation, nudes and sexting.

The webinars are available through a link and password. Anyone wishing to receive this information is asked to send an email to NTInformation@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

This offer is limited to 900 NWT residents.