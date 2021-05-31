Confirmed COVID-19 case at Ekati, two active at the mine site

- Advertisement -

One confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported at the Ekati Diamond Mine.

The individual is not an NWT resident and is isolating and doing well, according to a statement from Dr. Andy Delli Pizzi, the Deputy Chief Public Health Officer for the Northwest Territories.

There has been no risk to NWT communities identified as of yet.

There is already one active case at the mine from earlier this month.

Around 100 workers are currently isolating at the site, according to reports by Cabin Radio.

An outbreak has not currently been declared. In the past, the threshold for declaring an outbreak at a mine site has been two cases in one location.

In January, an outbreak was declared at a winter work site near Gahcho Kue mine after two cases were reported.

In February, an outbreak was declared at the Gahcho Kue mine. The total number of confirmed cases related to that outbreak was 20 – 12 out-of-territory workers and eight NWT residents. Three workers were hospitalized as a result of this outbreak.

In April, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Diavik mine.