NWT Arts Council looking for council members

The NWT Arts Council is looking for new board members for a two-year contract.

The council supports a variety of projects, and makes recommendations to the Minister of Education, Culture and Employment about where grant money should go.

There are open council member positions in Beaufort Delta, Sahtú and Tłı̨chǫ.

Candidates must live in the region they’re applying to represent and aren’t eligible if their spouse is currently receiving funding from the NWT Art Council.

The position would start September 1. Candidates can apply by sending a letter of interest to culturefund@gov.nt.ca by June 30.