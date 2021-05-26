Feds invest $4.9 million in housing in Tulita

- Advertisement -

The federal government will be investing $4.9 million for the construction of eight modular housing units in the Hamlet of Tulita.

Two of the eight units are being designated as emergency accommodation for vulnerable people in need. The remaining six units will accommodate the needs of elders and others in the community.

Mayor of Tulita Douglas Yallee says safe, affordable housing for residents is a vital need and a basic human right.

“During this pandemic, we have witnessed first-hand how personal and community well-being suffers when those needs are not met,” says Yallee.

Yallee says construction of the new units will help improve the quality of life and benefit the local economy.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says the funds are part of $60 million set aside by the federal government to address housing needs and challenges in the NWT.

“This project represents an important step towards building quality affordable homes in the Territories,” he adds.

Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corp. and Homelessness Paulie Chinna says the funds are designated for those most at-risk, including women and their children, people with disabilities, and seniors.

“This is the future of suitable, adequate and affordable housing in the NWT. Working to provide affordable housing to meet the needs of our residents,” she adds.

The $60 million northern carve-out set aside for the NWT will support the construction of 126 new affordable housing units.

Approximately $25.5 million will be directly administered by NWT Housing Corporation, and the remaining $34.5 million will go toward supporting Indigenous governments and organizations.