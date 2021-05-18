ENR seeking feedback on harvesting and trapping programs

- Advertisement -

The GNWT is asking for public input on how to improve two programs that were created to support traditional harvesting and trapping activities across the NWT.

Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Shane Thompson says harvesting and trapping have been important activities in the NWT since time immemorial.

Through the Community Harvesters Assistance Program, the GNWT provides local wildlife committees and/or renewable resource councils with annual funding assistance.

The Genuine Mackenzie Valley Fur Program provides NWT trappers with access to the international fur auction market and actively markets and promotes fur at international venues.

- Advertisement -

Thompson says these traditional ways of life carry on culture and traditions of the North and teach how to live sustainably while providing a source of income for many northern indigenous people.

“We want to support this way of life in the territory and ensure that the priorities of those who use these programs are what guide their development,” he adds.

The CHAP and GMVF surveys can be found online. You can also call 1-866-611-3877 or email ontheland@gov.nt.ca to participate.

All survey participants will be eligible to enter into a prize draw.