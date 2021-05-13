City of YK appoints new directors of public safety and planning

- Advertisement -

Effective May 17th, Jennifer Hunt-Poitras, will assume the permanent role of Director of Public Safety and Charlsey White will join as Director of Planning and Development.

Hunt-Poitras was a journalist at the CBC, a Director with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and a lawyer called to the bar in the NWT in 2017.

In 2020, she joined the City as Manager of the Municipal Enforcement Division and was instrumental in implementing MED’s transition to community policing.

White held the position of Director of Planning and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the County of Haliburton and previously worked with the Government of Ontario facilitating municipal planning.

Manager of Building Services Greg Littlefair had been stepping in on an interim basis for the last 17 months to lead the Planning and Development Department.

City Manager Sheila Bassi-Kellet says they are excited to welcome two highly skilled professionals to join the City’s senior leadership team.

“Given their knowledge and experience, I am confident that Jennifer and Charlsey will make significant contributions to their respective areas and, in turn, benefit our community overall,” she adds.