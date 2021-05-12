Two new COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife, 63 cases total

- Advertisement -

There are two new COVID-19 cases and two new probable ones connected to the N.J Macpherson cluster.

This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases connected to the cluster to 63.

55 of the 63 cases belong to residents under the age of 18.

To date, 2,151 tests have been done on contacts related to the N.J Macpherson cluster and there has yet to be any hospitalizations.



Booking is now available on the NTHSSA website for the N.J. Macpherson testing site which will run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Staff and students at N.J. Macpherson School can book appointments on May 13th from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on May 14th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Affected classes at Sir John Franklin High School can book appointments on May 14th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Everyone else who has been exposed can book appointments on May 14th from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on May 15th 9 a.m – 6 p.m.

Approximately 300 appointments will be available each day. Residents are asked to book one appointment per person.

There have been no new public exposure notices.