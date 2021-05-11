Inuvik Arctic Market returns on June 19th

- Advertisement -

The 2021 summer season Arctic Market will run every Saturday starting June 19th until September 11th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the Special Events Pavilion in Chief Jim Koe Park.

The Arctic Market provides a community retail venue for local growers, artisans, crafters, bakers & chefs to promote their products.

Vendor registration is now open. Participating vendors can register online, by email or by phone at 867 777 8618.

Paper copies of the registration forms will also be available at the Town Office.

The Town of Inuvik says the 2021 Arctic Market will still be following the GNWT Emerging Wisely protocols.

Anyone who registers will be given relevant information on the protocols for becoming a vendor at the market, including appropriate PPE, food permits, market arrival times.