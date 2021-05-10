Hay River on ‘high alert’ as breakup continues

- Advertisement -

Hay River residents remain on high alert with ice continuing to flow along the Hay River, as the winter breakup progresses.

Some areas are showing record highs, according to a post on the Town of Hay River’s Facebook page.

“Both the East and West Channels are jammed,” the post read. “There was an increase in water level at the forks between the two channels, and still more water and ice to come.”

The evacuation order remains in place for Vale Island and West Channel residents, with travel to Vale Island strongly discouraged.

Drone shots of the breakup along Hay River. (Supplied by Brad Mapes.)

The initial evacuation order was given for Vale Island residents on Friday. The order for West Channel residents was given at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Residents of Vale Island and West Channel were issued an evacuation alert earlier this week — telling residents to prepare their houses for an evacuation order.

Residents of the Old Village in the K’atl’odeeche First Nation were also evacuated as water reached high levels.

The town said in a Facebook post that they appreciated residents’ patience, and that changes would be made to the evacuation order when it is safe to do so.

Residents looking for more information can sign up for the town’s email alert system or find more information on the Town of Hay River Facebook page.

Residents who are evacuating have to register with the town’s registration centre, set up at the Community Centre, before they evacuate.

You can either do this in person or by calling (833) 699-0188. The centre is open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.