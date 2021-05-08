Vale Island, West Channel residents given evacuation order

- Advertisement -

The evacuation order in Hay River has been extended to include West Channel residents.

The order was given at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. An earlier evacuation order was issued for Vale Island residents on May 7 at 2 p.m.

“With very high water levels, jammed ice between the lake and past Pine Point bridge, and unbroken ice surrounding Enterprise area still to flow through the system, flood risks remain high,” the Town of Hay River said in a post to Facebook.

Residents who are evacuating have to register with the town’s registration centre, set up at the Community Centre, before they evacuate. You can either do this in person or by calling (833) 699-0188. The centre is open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Residents of Vale Island and West Channel were issued an evacuation alert earlier this week — telling residents to prepare their houses for an evacuation order.

Hay River was one of six communities identified as being at an elevated risk of flooding by the GNWT, due to record high water-levels on the Great Slave Lake and high water levels on many of the territory’s rivers.

Hay River’s evacuation shelter, approved by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer in April, will be able to hold 130 residents. The town is also setting up a trailer park where residents can park their RV’s or caravans.

Residents looking for more information can sign up for the town’s email alert system or find more information on the Town of Hay River Facebook page.