Soaring temperatures throughout NWT this weekend

Temperatures are set to reach as high as 20 degrees in some communities this weekend, with temperatures remaining well into the teens all weekend for much of the territory as the breakup season approaches.

In Hay River temperatures are set to be well above average for this time of the year, with temperatures reaching 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The average temperature for this time of year is around 9 degrees Celsius.

It’s milder in Yellowknife with temperatures set to reach 13 degrees Celsius on Sunday, still well above the average temperature of 8 degrees for this time of year.

This comes as winter breakup season approaches, with bodies of water melting throughout the territory.

Many communities are preparing for breakup season with a number of communities at an elevated risk for flooding. Vale Island residents were issued an evacuation notice Friday after

Temperatures will be hovering around 1 degrees Celsius throughout the weekend in Inuvik, and reach 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday in Fort Smith.