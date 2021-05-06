YK pool closed, SWF and YAT service hours reduced

- Advertisement -

Further changes have been implemented by the City to facilities and services, as public exposure risk updates continue to affect City staff who are required to isolate.

The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool is now closed to the public.

The Solid Waste Facility will now be operating at a reduced schedule, open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for Public Drop-Off only. Salvaging is temporarily unavailable.

The Yellowknife Accessible Transit service is also operating at a reduced schedule and will be available for registered users Monday to Friday, from 6:40 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. with no service on Saturday.

Other facilities and services are operating with reduced schedules and capacities, are open only to those 18 years of age and older, and masks or facial coverings are mandatory.

The City says all essential services will continue and they remain hopeful that facilities and impacted programs and services will be able to reopen or resume soon.