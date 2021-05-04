Black bear and cubs spotted in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

Environment and Natural Resources have received reports of a black bear and two cubs in Yellowknife.

The animals were spotted on the skidoo trail along the snow fence towards the FOL Base in Kam Lake.

An ENR spokesperson says officers have been to the area and put up signs in the area for the public to alert them. The officers are monitoring the situation closely.

“For now, everyone should remain alert, be cautious, and never approach bears – especially when there are cubs around,” the email reads.

People in the area are asked to come prepared with bear spray, bear bangers and other noisemakers when travelling on the land.

ENR says knowing how to react and reduce the chance of a confrontation with wildlife while hiking, camping or boating may save a life.