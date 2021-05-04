City ‘doesn’t expect flooding to be major threat in Old Town’

- Advertisement -

Despite the territorial government saying the area is at an elevated risk, a spokesperson for the City of Yellowknife says flooding shouldn’t be a major risk in the Old Town Area.

Flooding is usually rare in Yellowknife and less severe than in other communities, Alison Harrower, communications advisor for the City of Yellowknife said in an email.

Harrower added the city was concerned about safety around the the Yvonne Quick Heritage Wharf in Old Town, also known as the Government Dock.

“People gathered at the dock and let their children play in the water. The Government Dock is a busy high traffic zone with limited room to maneuver, so this poses a safety concern,” she said. “This year, the City will put signs in place and share public safety announcements, reminding the public to take care and be aware of the hazards in the area.”

The territorial government recently highlighted Old Town in Yellowknife as one of six communities at an elevated risk of flooding, according to the GNWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

This comes after it was reported water levels on Great Slave Lake reached the highest level recorded since monitoring began in the 1930s this past summer.

A study released in February by the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo gave Yellowknife a “D” grade for its preparedness to deal with flooding.

Yellowknife was tied for the lowest score with Winnipeg, among the sixteen cities assessed by the study. The average score was C+.

Harrower added that residents should also be familiar with the city’s Emergency Management Plan.