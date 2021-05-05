- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWTSPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Girlie!



“Girlie is a very friendly girl. She just lives for attention. She has been without a lot of care so she requires TLC and some much-needed attention. She is about a year old and a larger dog.”



If you or someone you know would love to bring Girlie home! either stop by the NWTSPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com