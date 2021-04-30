ENR investigating abandoned big game near Aklavik

- Advertisement -

Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) is investigating the illegal dumping of a caribou carcass outside of Aklavik on April 23.

Photos attached with the Facebook post show a partially harvested caribou carcass left discarded with a plastic bin next to it.

“It’s illegal to abandon big game — whether it’s spoiled or not,” ENR wrote on Facebook. “When meat gets left outside a landfill, it can attract other wildlife which could be dangerous to your community.”

ENR Minister Shane Thompson said in March that illegal caribou harvesting had been five times higher than compared with the same point in previous years.

At the time, Thompson said the GNWT was investigating the illegal harvest of over 50 caribou this winter. He adds that the number has skyrocketed from less than 10 instances this time last year.

“Any respectful/knowledgeable hunter would never do anything like this. If we do not treat our Caribou with respect then why would they want to continue to offer their lives,” one resident commented on ENR’s Facebook post.

In February, Thompson had announced more ENR enforcement officers would be in place to combat illegal harvesting. Thompson also announced in April the territorial government was seeking feedback on its caribou management plan.

ENR said anyone with information about the dumped caribou carcass should contact their regional office.