MTS discontinuing service to Cambridge Bay

The Marine Transportation Services will be discontinuing service to the community of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, effective the 2021 sailing season.

The GNWT says the decision was made in response to consistently low customer demand.

“The route to Cambridge Bay has seen low cargo shipment volumes since 2017, with costs significantly exceeding revenue return,” they add.

They note that cargo can still be shipped to Cambridge Bay via Quebec-based marine carriers.

The GNWT says MTS will continue to provide regular scheduled cargo deliveries to all other NWT coastal communities.

Charter services will also continue to be offered to destinations outside of the NWT for commercial customers.

MTS, which delivers petroleum fuels and deck cargo on Great Slave Lake, the Mackenzie River, and the Western Arctic coast, was acquired by the GNWT in late 2016.