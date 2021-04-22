NWT seeing ‘lull’ in vaccine uptake, lowest uptake among ages 18 to 29

- Advertisement -

The GNWT has confirmed that there has been a lull in vaccine uptake just as the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants are arriving in the territory.

Health Minister Julie Green says the data they have shows the lowest vaccine uptake is among those aged 18 to 29.

The NWT COVID-19 dashboard shows that residents aged 18-19 are at 62% unvaccinated, those aged 20-24 are at 60%, and those aged 25-29 are at 54%.

Green says it’s not the time to be complacent as these variants are highly infectious and deadly, even in young, healthy people.

“If you have a young adult in your life, a child, a niece and nephew, a co worker, a friend who was still on the fence about getting vaccinated, please start a conversation with them,” she pleads.

Green says she’s aware that some of the residents in the 18 to 29 age group are students who are currently out of the territory for education.

She says all adult students are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine once they return to the NWT and complete their 14 day isolation period.

Students who live in Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik, or Norman Wells can contact their local public health unit to arrange vaccination in their home community. Those living in Yellowknife can book online.

“Students returning to smaller communities who would like to get vaccinated must email the CPHO and provide their full name, contact number, home community, the community they will be isolating in and the date of their arrival in the NWT,” she adds.

Green says the Office of the CPHO will arrange to vaccinate these students before they return to their home community.