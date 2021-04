- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWT SPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Rocky!

“Rocky is 2 years old and a very good-natured boy. He is a little timid but will warm up quickly. He is in need of some TLC as he is underweight and has major matting. He will be healthy and happy in no time.”

If you or someone you know would love to bring Rocky home! either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com