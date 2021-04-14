- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWT SPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Beth!

“Beth is super energetic and loves to be outside. She is getting used to inside living. She needs training and manners. Beth will require patience and training. She is smart and not aggressive at all. Unfortunately, Beth has been hungry much of her life so she is very food motivated.”

If you or someone you know would love to bring Beth home! either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com