Public Health Emergency extended through April 13th

The territory-wide Public Health Emergency has been extended by Minister of Health and Social Services, Julie Green under the NWT’s Public Health Act on the advice of Chief Public Health Office Dr. Kami Kandola.

The latest extension continues through April 13th. The first Public Health Emergency was declared over a year ago, on March 18th, 2020.

There are currently no active cases of Covid-19 among NWT residents.

Green says the Public Health Emergency is required to continue to decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation, and maintain preventative measures.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in the territory, visit the GNWT COVID-19 Website.