Confirmed COVID-19 case at Diavik

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 at the Diavik Diamond Mine.

The OCPHO says the individual did not acquire the infection from the mine site and that contact tracing does not identify any risk to the public.

The individual and 35 other people identified as contacts are currently self-isolating at the mine site.

The OCPHO say they are working closely with Diavik and Yellowknife Public Health to gather information, ensure measures that mitigate risk of transmission are in place, and to monitor the situation.

“All screening measures to try and prevent introduction of COVID-19 infections were in place.”

The case will not be reported in the territory’s COVID-19 statistics as the individual is not an NWT resident.