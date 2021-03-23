Yellowknife RCMP respond to robbery; one suspect charged, second still at large

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP responded to an armed robbery at approximately 2:12 a.m. on Friday, March 12th. The incident occurred at a convenience/gas station located at the corner of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue.

Two male suspects entered the store and demanded cash. Weapons were allegedly used in the robbery, however, there were no serious injuries to the employee. Both suspects quickly left on foot, running east on Forrest Drive.

RCMP attended the scene and began an investigation that included Police Dog Service, General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Unit. The RCMP believe there was no public safety concerns at the time or currently.

One male youth is facing charges of: Robbery with Other Offensive weapon; Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and Disguised with intent to commit offense.

The second suspect remains at large and the police are asking anyone with information about this incident, or other crimes or suspicious activities in the Yellowknife area to contact them at 867-669-1111.