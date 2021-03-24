- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWT SPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Sugar!



“Sugar is a gorgeous young adult. She is people and dog friendly, though assertive with dogs. She is a smart girl and is doing well with her house training. She was an outside dog up to a month ago. She is currently being fostered at Happy Pooch in Kam Lake.”



If you or someone you know would love to bring Sugar home either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com