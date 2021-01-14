Marcel Marin – Yellowknife musher

Listen here:
Marcel Marin is a local musher who’s trying to keep dog sledding going in the territory, even amid COVID-19.
Marin is one of the organizers of the Underdog 100, a 100-mile dog race here in the Northwest Territories.
Travel restrictions have made planning the event difficult.
But Marin said the organizers decided to allow people from outside the territory to compete.
The financial future of the race was a factor in the decision, Marin says.
So far, a team from B.C. and Saskatchewan have applied and are waiting for word from the GNWT on their isolation plans.
But to hear Marin tell it, there is more at stake than the future of the Underdog 100.