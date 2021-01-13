Funding available for NWT Business through SEED Program

NWT businesses can now apply to the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment’s Support for Entrepreneurs and Economic Development Program for funding.
Up to $7,500 is available to individual businesses that need completed bookkeeping and/or financial statements to advance economic recovery or to apply for government funding.
A minimum equity requirement of 10% will be required. The total amount of funding available for this initiative is $400,000.
Caroline Wawzonek – Minister of ITI says the GNWT applauds the efforts that businesses are taking to adapt and recover during this unprecedented time.
“In turn, the government is also adapting to meet the needs of NWT-based entrepreneurs and small businesses.“
Businesses who have already received federal assistance for professional bookkeeping services are not eligible.
Applications will be considered retroactive to April 1st.