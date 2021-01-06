Yellowknife Community Foundation gave nearly 700k in 2020 to local community

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife Community Foundation (YKCF) announced that its 2020 campaign to support the local community and projects from across the NWT was an “outstanding success” with $682,515 granted directly or contributed through partnerships with other organizations.

Foundation President Robin Greig said they were pleased to be a part of a greater effort to help support numerous people and projects that strive to make things better.

“2020 was an extremely difficult year for the community, the territory and for people from around the world.”

In partnership with the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre, the Losing Track of Days project will be putting cash into the hands of professional artists from across NWT early in the New Year.

The project will also help document the impacts of COVID-19 and leave an “artistic legacy” as a reminder.

Launched in December, the application deadline for artists is January 15th.

The YKCF facilitated the distribution of 11 grants totalling $275,000 to nine different organizations from across the NWT supporting vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 54 scholarships valued at a total of $104,000 were awarded across numerous fields of study.

Laurie Gault, Grants Committee Chair for the YKCF said they doubled its scholarship awards in 2020.

“Students across the north faced an unprecedented drop in summer employment opportunities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were very pleased to help out.”

A $75,000 grant to the United Way NWT was overmatched by $86,000 in donations received by that organization to support those left vulnerable by the pandemic.

Greig said that it’s during challenging times that the North really shines.

“In a few short weeks, Northerners donated $86,000 to the United Way NWT to overmatch our contribution.”

In 2020, the YKCF also awarded grants to a variety of organizations supporting important projects in the community:

Avens – A Community for Seniors: the Barbara Bromley Memorial Fund ($10,000) and the Albert hall Fund for Avens ($1,750) for equipment and programs,

Loraine Minish-Cooper Garden of Hope ($5,245) to support upgrades to the garden located in Somba K’e Park near City Hall.

Scouts Canada ($25,000) for a new roof for Scout House,

Yellowknife Seniors Society ($5,000) for the Lunch with a Bunch program,

Yellowknife District Girl Guides ($10,000) for improvements to Camp Dechinta,

Food Rescue Yellowknife ($20,000) to assist with the purchase of a new van,

Dechinta Centre for Research and Learning ($10,000) for four public art murals,

William MacDonald School ($3,745) for Tower Gardens,

École Sir John Franklin High School ($2,300) for music program guitars.