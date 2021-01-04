Fatal vehicle collision in Behchoko on New Year’s Eve

- Advertisement -

At approximately 5:00 p.m., on December 31st, Behchoko RCMP received a call for service regarding a fatal collision.

RCMP attended Highway 3 at approximately kilometre 272 where a 45 year old man had exited a southbound vehicle and was struck by a northbound tractor trailer.

The highway was closed for a period of time as the NT RCMP Forensic Identification Service attended to assist with the investigation as is the NT RCMP Traffic reconstructionist.

RCMP are working with the Department of Infrastructure on their commercial vehicle investigation. RCMP have not laid any charges at this time.

The RCMP are now assisting the NWT Coroner Service with their investigation.

RCMP extends its condolences to the family of the deceased.