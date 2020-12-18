Snowking plowing ahead with Winter Garden and ‘snow structure’ for 2021 event

- Advertisement -

Although Snowking’s Winter Festival won’t be moving ahead with a castle for next year’s edition, they are introducing Snowbuddy’s Winter Garden, a new twist on a winter tradition.

Snowbuddy’s Winter Garden will be an outdoor, open-air playground in the vicinity of the Snowkingdom and will feature recreational and artistic installations for Yellowknifers to enjoy through the month of March along the ice of YK Bay.

As for those wondering about a slide, the Snowking says “Deadman’s slide and a tamer, toddler version will most certainly sprout from the Winter Garden.”

Snowking also confirmed that there will be a snow structure, even if it won’t be quite like castles of years past.

Snowking says despite the difficulties of these times, the main goal is still bringing winter fun to the children.

“There may be aspects of the festival that you will miss this year, but we hope to broaden our scope and bring something cool to our town that we can continue to be proud of.”

Frost Farmers, Icicle Ranchers, Snowcrew and carvers will be building the playground starting January 1st.