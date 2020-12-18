Santa Claus granted isolation exemption for upcoming delivery run

- Advertisement -

Santa has been declared an essential worker, in time for his annually scheduled delivery run to NWT’s 33 communities.

NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola issued the exemption, to allow Claus to deliver gifts to residents’ houses during his mandatory 14-day isolation period.

“I am delighted that Dr. Kandola has personally reached out to Santa Claus this unprecedented holiday season to discuss evidence-based protocols to keep Mr. Claus, his team and all NWT families safe during Christmas Eve deliveries,” said Caroline Cochrane, Premier of the Northwest Territories.

Claus has to wear a face mask while he is delivering gifts and to “carefully monitor Rudolph and elves for any symptoms of COVID-19.”

“Santa Claus is as much a man of science as he is a cherished icon of holiday wonder and magic,” Dr. Kami Kandola, Chief Public Health Officer of the Northwest Territories said in a statement. “He is confident the conditions of his Christmas Eve isolation exemption will keep everyone safe. Santa deeply appreciates being permitted to deliver toys to NWT children, who he understands have been extraordinarily well-behaved during the pandemic.”



The North Pole is yet to have reported a confirmed COVID-19 case.