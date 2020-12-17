One COVID-19 case reported in Fort Smith

- Advertisement -

One COVID-19 case has been reported in Fort Smith.

The individual had returned from travel outside of the territory.

Only one contact was identified, who is isolating. There is also no exposure risk. The individual with COVID-19 is also isolating at home and doing well, according to a statement from NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

The individual was tested with the Abbot ID testing system, part of the “point-of-care” testing that has been rolled out throughout the territory. Results were confirmed at Stanton Hospital.

This brings the territory’s COVID-19 case total to 23.