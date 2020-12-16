Update: Tuktoyaktuk 44 year old man no longer missing

By
Keven Dow
-
RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)
Update: Tuktoyaktuk RCMP advise the missing 44 year-old man, is no longer considered missing.

RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

