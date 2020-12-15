Confirmed case of COVID-19 in Inuvik is international traveller

- Advertisement -

An individual has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Inuvik.

The individual was an international traveller and followed appropriate isolation guidance when they arrived, according to a statement from the Dr. Kami Kandola, NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer.

They are doing well, and are isolating in their home. The only contacts found during the investigation were household members of the individual. The investigation has identified no risks of exposure in public places.

Kandola added in a statement that residents should celebrate self-isolators. There has been 30,000 self-isolation plans submitted since March.

“There’s no doubt that the requirement to self-isolate is a sacrifice,” Kandola said. “It’s not easy. But it is the most important way we can help take control of the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks, and keep our friends, families, and communities safe.”

This brings the territory’s total of COVID-19 cases to 22, with seven active cases.