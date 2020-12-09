Yellowknife RCMP respond to service call at Mildred Hall School

At approximately 12:20 pm on Wednesday, December 9th, Yellowknife RCMP received a call for service to Mildred Hall School to assist with an evolving situation involving a student.
Members from Yellowknife RCMP responded immediately, and a request for support was made to Yellowknife Fire Division EMS to be staged as a precaution.
The staff initiated the hold and secure protocol.
When RCMP arrived, they were able to de-escalate the situation. A youth has been taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital for assessment.
No one was injured during this incident and there were no concerns for public safety. No charges at this time.
Mildred Hall School made a statement on their Facebook page at around 3:35 p.m. informing parents about the incident.
https://www.facebook.com/yk1mhs/posts/3651645458236518