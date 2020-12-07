Early bird 2021 Folk on the Rocks tickets on sale now

- Advertisement -

Folk on the Rocks, the North’s top summertime music and cultural festival which draws performers from all across Canada for a weekend long party under the midnight sun is now selling early bird tickets for the 2021 edition of the festival.

Last year, which was meant to be the 40th anniversary of the festival, was scrapped due to COVID-19 in part because of how it would affect the travelling artists who would be required to self isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

Festival organizers are not exactly sure what Folk on the Rocks will look like this year, but say they are committed to making it happen one way or another while still having the health and safety of the audience and community be a top priority.

”This is an opportunity for us to tune into our creativity, and host a festival like never before.“

Early bird youth/senior day passes for the festival are $75 with weekend passes at $85. Adult day passes are $90 with weekend passes at $135 going up to $145 with Warm the Rocks. Family weekend passes (2 Y/S + 2 A) are $330 and the VIP weekend passes are $400.

Organizers understand that the audience may be hesitant to buy tickets right now, not knowing what the future holds, which prompted them to update their ticketing policy for this year in case of another cancellation.

”Our audience being compensated is important to us. Refunds will be available in light of festival cancellation or other Force Majeure scenarios. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to us via Facebook or Instagram.“

Because of the financial impact that many members of the community have faced due to COVID-19, they’ve also launched a reduced ticket price for this year.

”Affording a ticket to Folk On The Rocks may no longer be a reality for some people. To speak to us about purchasing a festival ticket at a reduced cost, get in touch with us at exec_director@folkontherocks.com.“

Early Bird prices are on now until May 9th. The 2021 festival is scheduled to take place from July 16th-18th.